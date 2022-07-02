Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.39

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.39 and traded as low as $32.65. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

