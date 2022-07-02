BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 388,687 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

