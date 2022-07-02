BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 34,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,225. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

