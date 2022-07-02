BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE BGT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 34,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,225. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.