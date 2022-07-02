BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTA. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.