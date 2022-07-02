BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 97.3% in June

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

