BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $675.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $719.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $848.93.

BlackRock stock opened at $616.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.24. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

