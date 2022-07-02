BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Down 1.3%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 7,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 64,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $329,000.

