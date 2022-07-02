BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $112,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKSY remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,308,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

