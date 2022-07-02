Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,168. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
