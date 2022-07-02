Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

