Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.53. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 356,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:BKEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

