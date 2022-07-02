BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BLUA opened at $9.83 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

