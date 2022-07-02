B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.63 ($6.87).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.36) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.83) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 365.10 ($4.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 422.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

