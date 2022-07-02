BNP Paribas Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $320.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.37. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

