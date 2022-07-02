BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 61.8% in June

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOXS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,804. BoxScore Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

About BoxScore Brands (Get Rating)

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.