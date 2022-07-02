BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 8.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 11,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

