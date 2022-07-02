Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHFAM opened at $17.47 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.