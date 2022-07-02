Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BHFAM opened at $17.47 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $26.24.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.