Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading Up 0.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 8,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 35,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

