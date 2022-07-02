Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $222,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day moving average of $583.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.