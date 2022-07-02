Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 585.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

