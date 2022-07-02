Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $212.27

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NDAQ stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.48. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 87,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

