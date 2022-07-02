Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

