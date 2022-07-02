BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $163,794.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

