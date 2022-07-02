BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 418,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 172,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.
About BTU Metals (CVE:BTU)
