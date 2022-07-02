BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 16.7%

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares were up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 418,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 172,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 19,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

