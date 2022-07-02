Busey Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 104,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

NYSE:MPC opened at $84.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

