Busey Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 698.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

