Busey Wealth Management Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

