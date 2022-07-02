Busey Wealth Management Sells 976 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

