Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $21.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

