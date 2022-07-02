Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.