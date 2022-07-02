Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

