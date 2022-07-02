Cajutel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Cajutel has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $3.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cajutel has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cajutel coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cajutel

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io . The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cajutel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cajutel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cajutel using one of the exchanges listed above.

