Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 334.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 126.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

