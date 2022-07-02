Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $808.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

