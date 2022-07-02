Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capri by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

