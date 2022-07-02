Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,775,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.