Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

