carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.82.
About carsales.com (Get Rating)
