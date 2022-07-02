Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg bought 5,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$950,105.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total value of C$573,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

