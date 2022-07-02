Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.56 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Casper has a market cap of $157.56 million and $2.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,976,603,311 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,115,546 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

