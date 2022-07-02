CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Down 29.4%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 243,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:CAT)
