CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Down 29.4%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 29.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). Approximately 244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 243,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

