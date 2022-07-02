Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.72 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

