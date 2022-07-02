CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $210.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.14.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $157.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 52-week low of $154.13 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.50.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

