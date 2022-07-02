Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.96 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Celer Network has a total market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,068,599,478 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

