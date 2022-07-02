Cellframe Market Cap Tops $7.26 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $122,656.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Cellframe

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,709,190 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

