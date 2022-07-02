Celo Euro Trading Down 1% This Week (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.95 million and approximately $79,954.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.25 or 0.99974774 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

Celo Euro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

