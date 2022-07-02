Centaur Price Reaches $0.0002 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $598,714.67 and $843.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,250.54 or 0.99973684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Centaur

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.