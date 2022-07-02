Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

