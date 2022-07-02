CertiK Trading 10% Lower This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. CertiK has a market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00157169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83% against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.01312414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085282 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

