Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.50. Approximately 5,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.