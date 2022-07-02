Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.50 and last traded at $166.50. Approximately 5,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.05.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 1.54.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.